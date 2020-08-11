Despite pandemic Bowling Green economy still growing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During a global pandemic Bowling Green continues to expand it’s industrial footprint and receive national recognition for the economic activities present in Warren County.

13 News reporter Brandon Jarrett spoke with CEO and president of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Ron Bunch, about the current state of Bowling Green’s economy. This one on one interview exclusive to 13 News.

An economic update from the @BGChamber coming up on 13 News at 6/10. pic.twitter.com/jVdkHHaLFi — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) August 10, 2020

REPORTER: “Looking at these areas that we’re seeing the investment in manufacturing, just today it came out that Bowling Green is in the top 20 cities in the U.S. at number two, talk about how we’ve achieved that.”

RON: ”It takes a whole team of players, we’re very fortunate to be the quarterback on the team. But when you look at the numbers over the last several years, our manufacturers invested capital and created jobs at a rate to increase our percentage from 14.4% manufacturing jobs to 17%. That’s over twice the national average. So our existing companies have really driven the way and then those have been complemented by some new companies coming to join us like Crown.”

REPORTER: “Give us an update. What does Bowling Green’s economy look like with this pandemic?”

RON: “Obviously have some sectors that have been really impacted and we’ve been having conversations with each of the different sector groups to try to be responsive in their sector and provide information so we’ve provided a tremendous amount of information resources to every sector. But we are seeing some positive signs and few of our sectors. We’ve been very fortunate to have some announcements lately. The Dollar General announcement, the BR Electric announcement, the Crown announcement for construction. So we’ve had several announcements in that sector where construction is going start right away, which will lift up other sectors of our economy.”

What is the current state of Bowling Green’s economy? BG was just named #2 in the top 20 manufacturing cities in the... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Monday, August 10, 2020

REPORTER: “These companies and organizations they could be going to Nashville, they could be going to Louisville. Why do you think they’re choosing Bowling Green as their home?”

RON: “These companies, about 85% of our announced capital investment in announced jobs come from existing companies here. You’re right, those investments that job creation could be anywhere in the globe. And you know, because of our location because of the business climate, because the investments that have been made in talent development and frankly, just how quickly we react and how quickly we support the implementation of the projects that companies can focus on their primary activities and take market share, while we help with the other parts of that, but it takes an entire team.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.