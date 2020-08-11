Advertisement

Flywell Aviation school opens in Bowling Green

A new flight school comes to Bowling Green.
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A new flight school has arrived in Bowling Green.

“So I just started the flight school Flywell aviation July 15th,” said Justin Tidwell, Owner.

A long term flight instructor decided to try something different when COVID-19 caused travel restrictions.

“COVID happened and I was going to have a job with a corporate aircraft and then with all the travel restrictions it just made me think outside the box a little bit and do something I normally would not have done,” said Tidwell.

So thinking “out of the box” Justin Tidwell started Flywell aviation school. With his years of flight experience, he says he’s excited about this next adventure and says this a way to give back to the community.

Tidwell can’t wait to help others discover a passion for flying as well.

“We have a really good airport in Bowling Green some people drive by it every day and they don’t know that this little gem we have is here. Even if it’s just to bring your kids out here to watch the planes fly to get them interested and maybe turn it into a potential carrier down the road I think it is very important to get them out and catch the bug,” said Tidwell.

For information on Flywell or how you can get involved, you can visit them on Flywell Aviation Facebook or Flywellaviation.com

