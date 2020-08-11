Advertisement

Glasgow Independent Schools delay start of in-person classes

Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, the superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools hosted a Facebook live to announce the delaying of in-person classes in the district. The superintendent also answered several questions from parents about the start of the school year.

You can click here to watch the Facebook Live, which has all of the questions and answers.

Students will still start school on August 25. Those who initially chose to learn virtually, will continue on the same software. Students who would have gone in person will partake in what the district is calling “blended N.T.I. learning.”

“I feel confident that the things we learned in the spring when we first went N.T.I., and the professional development we had over the summer has prepared us to deliver instruction at a high quality,” Superintendent Keith Hale said.

Teachers will still lead their class through the blended N.T.I. learning, the goal is to keep students on track so they can pick right up when they are able to learn in-person again.

“That you’re up to par and able to start where we need you to start, and I know where you want to be. My hopes are growing, in again, moving forward,” Hale added.

This comes just one day after Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended all schools delay in-person learning to at least September 28. The commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education also made the same recommendation.

“A lot of people have asked me, told me that it was just a recommendation. But, we all know when you get certain recommendations from certain levels your options, or choices you have, is very limited,” Hale explained.

Hale mentioned that the school has ordered new Chrome Books, and they are providing computers to students who do not have access to one.

Child Abuse Prevention at the Family Enrichment Center