Gov. Beshear tests negative for COVID-19, cancels events as precautionary measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and his family tested negative for COVID Tuesday after the Governor felt ill earlier in the day.

The Office of the Governor said Beshear took the appropriate steps to protect those around him and is feeling better, but will provide Tuesday’s update via video and not a press conference.

The next live update will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.