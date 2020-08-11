Advertisement

Grayson County Sheriff’s Department: DUI arrests increase by 410% in the first half of 2020

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says the first half of 2020 shows significant shift in multiple areas of law enforcement.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says the first half of 2020 shows significant shift in multiple areas of law enforcement.(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says the first half of 2020 shows significant shifts in multiple areas of law enforcement.

The most significant increase involved the number of DUI arrests compared to 2019. From January to June of 2020, the sheriff’s office arrested 87 DUIs compared to only 17 for the same time period in 2019. That is a 410% increase. Deputies also answered approximately 812 more calls for service than they did this time last year. That is a 17.3% increase in calls from last year (4,827 vs 4,015). They also saw increases in criminal cases worked (48.2%), collisions (3.3%), vehicle inspections (11.4%), and extra patrols (12% or 586 vs. 523).

One of the primary functions of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is court paper service. From January to June of 2020 the GCSO attempted to serve approximately 1,736 court papers. Of those attempted, 990 papers were served. That is a 2.6% decrease in papers served and 26.15% decline in attempts. The decline is due to COVID-19 restrictions placed on sheriff’s offices by the courts and jails to deter the spread of the virus. Written citations decreased by 264% from the same time period in 2019 (1,001 compared to 3,650 in 2019). The department says deputies were instructed to reduce the number of traffic enforcement stops to limit the number of face to face contact with citizens to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Criminal arrests took a 28.1% decline due to the virus. It should be noted that the decrease in arrests was primarily from not being able to serve out of county/state warrants.

The department says the increase in calls for service is due to deputies answering more and more domestic violence calls, welfare checks, and neighbor disputes largely due to the effects of the pandemic restrictions.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will continue to look for impaired drivers, unbelted drivers/passengers and will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at agency approved locations throughout Grayson County for the month of August and the rest of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GRDHD reports additional COVID-19 related death in Ohio County

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 18 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and another death in the district as of Tuesday morning.

News

Kentucky middle school teacher is arrested on child sex abuse charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Kentucky middle school teacher is arrested for child sex abuse

Weather

Isolated showers or storms possible today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The August heat, humidity and storm chances are in full swing!

News

AMKY 630AM News 08112020

Updated: 3 hours ago
AMKY 630AM News 08112020

Latest News

News

WATCH - Isolated storms possible today

Updated: 4 hours ago
Isolated storms today, otherwise partly cloudy with seasonable air.

News

AMKY 6AM News 08112020

Updated: 4 hours ago
AMKY 6AM News 08112020

Good News

Good News: Mercury visits Basil Griffin Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
Good News: Mercury visits Basil Griffin Park

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 4,065 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 4,065 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 3,350 of which have recovered.

News

Med Center Health 10K Classic goes virtual

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Participants can run on their own route, or choose a course provided by Med Center Health.

News

Police searching for missing teenager in Bowling Green

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Police need your help finding 16-year-old Ruth Caraballo of Bowling Green.