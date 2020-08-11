Grayson County Sheriff’s Department: DUI arrests increase by 410% in the first half of 2020

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says the first half of 2020 shows significant shifts in multiple areas of law enforcement.

The most significant increase involved the number of DUI arrests compared to 2019. From January to June of 2020, the sheriff’s office arrested 87 DUIs compared to only 17 for the same time period in 2019. That is a 410% increase. Deputies also answered approximately 812 more calls for service than they did this time last year. That is a 17.3% increase in calls from last year (4,827 vs 4,015). They also saw increases in criminal cases worked (48.2%), collisions (3.3%), vehicle inspections (11.4%), and extra patrols (12% or 586 vs. 523).

One of the primary functions of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is court paper service. From January to June of 2020 the GCSO attempted to serve approximately 1,736 court papers. Of those attempted, 990 papers were served. That is a 2.6% decrease in papers served and 26.15% decline in attempts. The decline is due to COVID-19 restrictions placed on sheriff’s offices by the courts and jails to deter the spread of the virus. Written citations decreased by 264% from the same time period in 2019 (1,001 compared to 3,650 in 2019). The department says deputies were instructed to reduce the number of traffic enforcement stops to limit the number of face to face contact with citizens to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Criminal arrests took a 28.1% decline due to the virus. It should be noted that the decrease in arrests was primarily from not being able to serve out of county/state warrants.

The department says the increase in calls for service is due to deputies answering more and more domestic violence calls, welfare checks, and neighbor disputes largely due to the effects of the pandemic restrictions.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will continue to look for impaired drivers, unbelted drivers/passengers and will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at agency approved locations throughout Grayson County for the month of August and the rest of 2020.

