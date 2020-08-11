Grayson County traffic stop leads to arrests

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Men from Bowling Green and Munfordville were arrested in Grayson County after a traffic stop on Sunday.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reported that after that the stop was made on a vehicle with expired registration plates. GCSO said it was discovered through investigation that the passenger, 28-year-old Robert L. Hoben of Bowling Green, had an active warrant for his arrest.

GCSO said the driver, Bradley W. Toler, 31, of Munfordville, was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and was administered field sobriety tests in which he failed. Officials said Toler also gave permission to search the vehicle where deputies found several grams of methamphetamine in a small baggie in the vehicle. Neither suspect claimed ownership.

Toler and Hoben were charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense. In addition to that charge, Toler was charged with several traffic related offenses as well as DUI 1st.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.