Advertisement

GRDHD reports additional COVID-19 related death in Ohio County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 18 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and another death in the district as of Tuesday morning.

GRDHD reported 12 cases in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, and one in Union County. The person who died was a resident of Ohio County bringing the death toll in the county to nine.

  • The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,735.
  • Ten reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 157 (9%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,506 (87%).

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child Abuse Prevention at the Family Enrichment Center

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Child Abuse Prevention at the Family Enrichment Center

News

WATCH - Seasonable afternoon in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Most are dry this afternoon, but more shower and storm chances are on the way later this week.

News

KSP investigates officer involved shooting in Cumberland County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say 40-year-old Kevin Starks, of Burkesville, refused to cooperate and attempted to leave the scene in a car.

News

Grayson County Sheriff’s Department: DUI arrests increase by 410% in the first half of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
From January to June of 2020, the sheriff’s office arrested 87 DUIs compared to only 17 for the same time period in 2019.

Latest News

News

Kentucky middle school teacher is arrested on child sex abuse charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Kentucky middle school teacher is arrested for child sex abuse

Weather

Isolated showers or storms possible today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The August heat, humidity and storm chances are in full swing!

News

AMKY 630AM News 08112020

Updated: 5 hours ago
AMKY 630AM News 08112020

News

WATCH - Isolated storms possible today

Updated: 5 hours ago
Isolated storms today, otherwise partly cloudy with seasonable air.

News

AMKY 6AM News 08112020

Updated: 5 hours ago
AMKY 6AM News 08112020

Good News

Good News: Mercury visits Basil Griffin Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News: Mercury visits Basil Griffin Park