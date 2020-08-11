GRDHD reports additional COVID-19 related death in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 18 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and another death in the district as of Tuesday morning.

GRDHD reported 12 cases in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, and one in Union County. The person who died was a resident of Ohio County bringing the death toll in the county to nine.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,735.

Ten reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

157 (9%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,506 (87%).

