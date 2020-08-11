Advertisement

Isolated showers or storms possible today

Most of the region will see partly cloudy skies
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The very warm conditions continue as we deal with more humidity which could spark a few isolated showers and storms today.

Conditions for most of the morning will be quiet as we deal with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Some areas of fog have developed to the north and east of Bowling Green, so if traveling through these spots give yourself some extra time to travel. For the rest of the day skies will remain partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, especially late in the morning and early afternoon. Many places will remain dry today. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with some places near the state line reaching the low 90s.

More scattered storms are expected for the rest of the week, especially Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. As we head into the weekend, storm chances will decrease with temperatures on the incline in the upper 80s. Then next week, long range computer models are indicating that we could be dealing with a cool down for the latter half of the month with drier conditions! Stay tuned as we keep an eye on this development over the next week!

Out the Door Forecast
Out the Door Forecast(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible early. High 89. Low 71. Winds W at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 72. Winds E at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 70. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1918)

Record Low Today: 54 (1962, 1888)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen: Moderate (6.7 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 0.65″ (-0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 37.95″ (+6.74″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

