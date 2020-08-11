Kentucky middle school teacher is arrested on child sex abuse charges

NEWPORT, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - The Campbell County Police Department said in a news release Monday that Jason Schwartz, of Dayton, was arrested Sunday.

Police say his arrest came a day after officers got a tip from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office about a video that depicts a sex crime against a juvenile.

Authorities say the last of these crimes had occurred nearly eight years ago.

News outlets report the 32-year-old is employed by the Kenton County School District.

A spokesperson for the district said Schwartz has been suspended.

