Kentucky middle school teacher is arrested on child sex abuse charges

Jason Schwartz, 32 of Dayton, Ky.
Jason Schwartz, 32 of Dayton, Ky.(Campbell County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - The Campbell County Police Department said in a news release Monday that Jason Schwartz, of Dayton, was arrested Sunday.

Police say his arrest came a day after officers got a tip from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office about a video that depicts a sex crime against a juvenile.

Authorities say the last of these crimes had occurred nearly eight years ago.

News outlets report the 32-year-old is employed by the Kenton County School District.

A spokesperson for the district said Schwartz has been suspended.

