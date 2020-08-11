KSP investigates officer involved shooting in Cumberland County

Burkesville, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police, Columbia Post is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred just before 4:30 pm Monday in Cumberland County.

The initial investigation shows the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Rose of Sharon Road in reference to a domestic violence dispute between a man and a woman. Police say 40-year-old Kevin Starks, of Burkesville, refused to cooperate and attempted to leave the scene in a car. While leaving, he struck a deputy and a cruiser with his vehicle, at which time shots were fired. Following the shooting, the suspect led deputies on a short pursuit that ended on Glidwell Spur Road, where Starks was taken into custody.

Starks was transported to the Cumberland County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital. The Cumberland County deputy who was struck by the car was not injured and criminal charges are pending by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.