Med Center Health 10K Classic goes virtual

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 41st annual Med Center Health 10K Classic will now be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants can run on their own route, or choose a course provided by Med Center Health. You can click here to register for the race or view the course maps.

“Our main focus is keeping everyone safe and healthy, and with all of the concern about large crowd gatherings and with COVID-19 numbers still raging, we just felt like the virtual race was the way to go,” said Doris Thomas with Med Center Health.

A variety of races from kid’s races to wheelchair races are still available. Organizers are asking participants to complete the run sometime between Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 24.

