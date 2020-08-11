Advertisement

Med Center Health 10K Classic goes virtual

Med Center Health 10K goes virtual during pandemic.
Med Center Health 10K goes virtual during pandemic.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 41st annual Med Center Health 10K Classic will now be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants can run on their own route, or choose a course provided by Med Center Health. You can click here to register for the race or view the course maps.

“Our main focus is keeping everyone safe and healthy, and with all of the concern about large crowd gatherings and with COVID-19 numbers still raging, we just felt like the virtual race was the way to go,” said Doris Thomas with Med Center Health.

A variety of races from kid’s races to wheelchair races are still available. Organizers are asking participants to complete the run sometime between Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 24.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police searching for missing teenager in Bowling Green

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ana Medina
Police need your help finding 16-year-old Ruth Caraballo of Bowling Green.

News

KY House Speaker makes stop in Bowling Green, talks 2021 legislative session

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Cook
13 News was able to talk to Osborne about issues facing Kentucky and the 2021 regular session.

News

Despite pandemic Bowling Green economy still growing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
13 News reporter Brandon Jarrett spoke with CEO and president of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Ron Bunch, about Bowling Green’s economy. This one on one interview exclusive to 13 News.

News

WKU alumnus experienced pandemic in both Spain and Italy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“The quarantine in Madrid was way more intense than anything in the US," Pawley says.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear recommends schools delay in-person classes until Sept. 28

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the last update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

How to keep your kids safe online with more school screen time

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Students are getting ready to head back to class and this year that means more time online. Putting cyber safety at the top of a list of concerns parents have this year.

News

Tourism in your own Backyard

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WATCH - A steamy day across southern Kentucky!

Updated: 10 hours ago
Muggy summertime air will keep shower and storm chances alive for most of the week!

News

GRDHD reports 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 in Ohio County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

News

Attorney General Cameron announces nearly $220,000 in grants to prevent child sexual abuse in Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Child Victims’ Trust Fund Grants support child sexual abuse prevention programs and assist survivors of abuse.