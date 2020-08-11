Advertisement

MISSING: 16-year-old Logan County teen, Waylon Evan Fernandez

Have you seen Waylon?
Waylon is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian male weighing 175 lbs at a height of 5′9. Waylon has a tattoo on his right forearm in cursive letters green and black that say “Loyalty”.
Waylon is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian male weighing 175 lbs at a height of 5′9. Waylon has a tattoo on his right forearm in cursive letters green and black that say "Loyalty".
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Waylon Evan Fernandez was last seen at 9:30 PM 8/8/2020 and reported missing 8/9/2020 when family say they woke up and Waylon was gone.

Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 10, 2020

Police say Waylon is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian male weighing 175 lbs at a height of 5′9. Waylon has a tattoo on his right forearm in cursive letters green and black that say “Loyalty”.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Waylon, please contact Deputy Toomey with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-4911 or 270-726-2244.

