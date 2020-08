BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police need your help finding 16-year-old Ruth Caraballo of Bowling Green.

Authorities say Ruth was last seen wearing all black in the 600 block of Chestnut Street.

If you have any information on Ruth’s whereabouts call BGPD at (270) 393-4000 or 9-1-1.

