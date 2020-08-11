Warren County Public Schools to start back on August 24, either In-Person/Virtual Academy or “all virtual”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WCPS has decided to resume classes on August 24, whether In-Person/Virtual Academy or “all virtual” through Distance Learning. Superintendent of WCPS Rob Clayton released a statement about the start date for public schools in Warren County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clayton’s statement reads as follows:

“WCPS Community,

Late yesterday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear and our state Department of Public Health recommended a delay to the start of in-person instruction for all school districts until September 28, 2020. While the announcement to delay in-person classes was not entirely unexpected, pushing the start date into late September was a surprise.

The negative impact on our most vulnerable students along with the hardships it will create for our working families and the industries they serve are insurmountable. Recognizing these challenges, I have reached out to the Interim Commissioner of Education, Kevin Brown, in an effort to work toward a plausible path forward. We are committed to the community we serve, and feel compelled to do everything possible to support our students academically, socially, and emotionally. They are counting on us to deliver. To do otherwise would be negligent and irresponsible. As I await the opportunity to speak with Commissioner Brown, I applaud many of our elected officials who are working alongside superintendents and local school boards across the state. You can read a statement from Senators Wise, Stivers, Givens, Thayer, Adams, and Wilson by following this link.

At this time, the Warren County Board of Education has not had ample opportunity to review the potential consequences and impact of this directive. If there is a decision to amend the school calendar, WCPS will hold a special-called meeting in the near future. Regardless of any potential changes, our start date remains August 24, 2020 for all students, whether In-Person/Virtual Academy or “all virtual” through Distance Learning.

As always, we thank you for entrusting us to educate your child and appreciate your patience as we navigate this uncharted territory.

Regards,

Rob Clayton,

Superintendent”

Please follow the link to view a reopening message from Superintendent Clayton: https://www.warrencountyschools.org/Superintendent Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.