WATCH - Humid Air Hangs Around!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was mostly rain-free, but the risk for showers and storms remains part of the forecast in the coming days!

Unsettled weather picks back up Wednesday as a stalled-out frontal boundary sets off scattered showers and storms with the aid of daytime heating. A few storms may produce locally heavy rain while others miss out altogether. That kind of pattern persists into the remainder of the week as well as the upcoming weekend. There are signs early next week that somewhat cooler, drier air may move into our region.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. High 88, Low 72, winds E-6

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. HigH 87, Low 70, winds NE-5

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms. High 87, Low 70, winds SE-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 90

Tuesday’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1918)

Record Low: 54 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.65″ (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 37.95″ (+6.64″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Count: 25)

Pollen: Mod (6.7 for Grass)

Mold: Low

