A domestic complaint in Glasgow ends with two arrested on drug and firearm charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Victory Lane in reference to a domestic complaint with a firearm involved.

During a search of the residence officers found a glass pipe, Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Officers also found a handgun inside a vehicle that was laying in the floorboard.

Brandy Matthews, 38, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Samuel Brown, 42, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

