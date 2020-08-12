Advertisement

A domestic complaint in Glasgow ends with two arrested on drug and firearm charges

Samuel Brown, 42, of Glasgow and Brandy Matthews, 38, of Glasgow
Samuel Brown, 42, of Glasgow and Brandy Matthews, 38, of Glasgow(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Victory Lane in reference to a domestic complaint with a firearm involved.

During a search of the residence officers found a glass pipe, Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Officers also found a handgun inside a vehicle that was laying in the floorboard.

Brandy Matthews, 38, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Samuel Brown, 42, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Infield to be closed, no general admission tickets for Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Jackson
There will be no general admission and no crowds in the infield during the 146th Kentucky Derby.

Weather

Areas of fog, then scattered afternoon storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening with a stationary front to our north not moving.

News

Good News: Wave to Dave Event

Updated: 3 hours ago
Good News: Wave to Dave Event

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
A dry morning, but the afternoon could see some scattered showers and storms.

Latest News

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 4,135 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 4,135 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District.

News

Bonnieville woman’s heart enlarged after recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
42-year-old Bridgette Prioletti contracted COVID-19 in late May. Prioletti says she had all the classic symptoms and told 13 News that she would equate the expereince to the feeling of being hit by a truck. But when Prioletti experienced chest pain she thought it was only her anxiety, until doctors told her about her heart.

News

Glasgow Independent Schools delay start of in-person classes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Students will still start school on August 25.

News

Warren County Public Schools to start back on August 24, either In-Person/Virtual Academy or “all virtual”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Regardless of any potential changes, our start date remains August 24, 2020 for all students, whether In-Person/Virtual Academy or “all virtual” through Distance Learning.

News

Allen County man charged with child porn

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested James K. Weedman II, 36, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 562 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 8 deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update on COVID-19 on Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.