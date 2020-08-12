Advertisement

AD’s react to Beshear’s latest recommendation

Beshear recommended schools push back the start of in-person instruction to September 28.
Logan County vs Muhlenberg County 8-30-19
Logan County vs Muhlenberg County 8-30-19(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday Governor Andy Beshear made the recommendation that schools push back the start of in-person instruction to September 28.

Currently, fall sports teams for high school are scheduled to begin practice on August 24.

“Just like this whole summer, we’ve been in kind of a touch and go, watch and wait to see what happens,” said Nick Lowe, South Warren’s Athletic Director. “I was just one more piece to this whole puzzle.”

Athletic administrators will now have to wait for more guidance from the KHSAA until schools will know if the governor’s recommendation will affect the start of the fall sports season.

“We use the term, as many people do, as fluid,” said Greg Howard, Logan County’s AD and the board representative for the 3rd and 4th Region. “You know the situation is fluid, both as an athletic director and as a board member. We prepare for something then two weeks later it changes.”

The KHSAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet on August 20 to discuss the season moving forward. Until then, teams will proceed as planned with the hope practice will being on the current set date of August 24.

“Let’s just keep on planning as normal, as the 24th is a go,” Lowe said. “It’s a lot easier if we have to push that back to make adjustments versus planning that it’s going to be changed then all of a sudden it starts on the 24th and we’d be behind a little bit.”

Competition for the fall season is scheduled to start on September 7. Howard said schools in the 3rd and 4th Region have agreed that games currently scheduled to begin that day will remain unchanged for now. Howard also said the KHSAA Board of Control is prepared to make any changes to the season going forward.

“The KHSAA has a couple of backup plans in place should someone step in and say that we have to make other plans,” Howard said. “We’re prepared for that.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the return of sports has felt similar to the start of a track race. On your mark, get set, now wait. Make a plan. Take the necessary steps to make the plan happen and adjust accordingly when things don’t go according to the plan.

Everything is fluid and if fall sports is going to happen, everyone must be flexible with changes.

