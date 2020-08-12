Areas of fog, then scattered afternoon storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The muggy air hangs on to the region as it will allow fog to develop this morning and scattered showers and storms for the afternoon.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for most of the day as the humid conditions will stand across southern Kentucky. Temperatures will rise in the mid-to-upper 80s as the humidity will allow scattered showers and storms to develop after the lunch hour. Some storms could contain very heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

More storms are on the way for the end of the week, especially Friday. Isolated to scattered storms are possible over the weekend, but we do anticipate partly cloudy skies for the majority of the weekend with humid conditions sticking around. Next week brings some major changes; specifically lower humidity and drier conditions.

Conditions will be good for most of the day, though storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with PM scattered showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 72. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 70. Winds NE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 86. Low 70. Winds E at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 108 (1881)

Record Low Today: 50 (1890)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

Pollen: Moderate (6.8 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.65″ (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 37.95″ (+6.64″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

