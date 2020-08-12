Advertisement

Bonnieville woman’s heart enlarged after recovering from COVID-19

42-year-old Bridgette Prioletti contracted COVID-19 in late May. Prioletti says she had all the classic symptoms and told 13 News that she would equate the expereince to the feeling of being hit by a truck. But when Prioletti experienced chest pain she thought it was only her anxiety, until doctors told her about her heart.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For some, the symptoms and recovery from COVID-19 are mild and short-lived. For those still experiencing prolonged symptoms or not making a complete recovery, they are referred to as ‘long haulers.”

42-year-old Bridgette Prioletti contracted COVID-19 in late May. Prioletti says she had all the classic symptoms and told 13 News that she would equate the experience to the feeling of being hit by a truck. But when Prioletti experienced chest pain she thought it was only her anxiety, until doctors told her about her heart.

“I have anxiety attacks and I thought it was an anxiety attack, so I went to the doctor because when I have an anxiety attack my chest hurts and things. And they did a chest x-ray just to make sure that everything is okay and they told me it looked like my heart was slightly enlarged and I asked what that could be from? He said, ‘Well, you had COVID and that is a virus. Normally viruses can cause that.’ I’m currently waiting for a referral for a heart specialist to be further looked into. But he said he suspects it is a side effect from the COVID virus,” said Prioletti.

13 News plans to stay up in contact with Prioletti once she gets more results and updates us on her road to a complete recovery.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

