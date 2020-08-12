GRDHD reports 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 4

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

GRDHD reported 12 cases in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, five in Henderson County, two in McLean County, four in Ohio County, and three in Union County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,762.

Eleven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

158 (9%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,516 (86%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 12, 2020

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 786 682 9 67 8 Hancock 46 42 0 3 0 Henderson 354 290 0 39 4 McLean 47 41 0 6 1 Ohio 370 330 1 27 9 Union 67 54 0 3 0 Webster 92 77 1 13 1 Total 1,762 1,516 11 158 23

