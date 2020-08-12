GRDHD reports 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 4
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.
GRDHD reported 12 cases in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, five in Henderson County, two in McLean County, four in Ohio County, and three in Union County.
- The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,762.
- Eleven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
- 158 (9%) have required hospitalization.
- There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
- The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,516 (86%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 12, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|786
|682
|9
|67
|8
|Hancock
|46
|42
|0
|3
|0
|Henderson
|354
|290
|0
|39
|4
|McLean
|47
|41
|0
|6
|1
|Ohio
|370
|330
|1
|27
|9
|Union
|67
|54
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|92
|77
|1
|13
|1
|Total
|1,762
|1,516
|11
|158
|23
