Advertisement

GRDHD reports 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 4

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

GRDHD reported 12 cases in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, five in Henderson County, two in McLean County, four in Ohio County, and three in Union County.

  • The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,762.
  • Eleven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 158 (9%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,516 (86%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 12, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess7866829678
Hancock4642030
Henderson3542900394
McLean4741061
Ohio3703301279
Union6754030
Webster92771131
Total1,7621,5161115823

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statement regarding Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s meeting with the family of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The attorney general's office says the investigation is ongoing.

News

Kentucky Catholic schools to resume in-person instruction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Owensboro has made the decision to continue their plan to re-open all of their 17 schools at some point during the month of August.

News

Infield to be closed, no general admission tickets for Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Jackson
There will be no general admission and no crowds in the infield during the 146th Kentucky Derby.

News

A domestic complaint in Glasgow ends with two arrested on drug and firearm charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A domestic complaint in Glasgow ends with two arrested on drug and firearm charges

Latest News

Weather

Areas of fog, then scattered afternoon storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening with a stationary front to our north not moving.

News

Good News: Wave to Dave Event

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News: Wave to Dave Event

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
A dry morning, but the afternoon could see some scattered showers and storms.

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 4,135 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 4,135 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District.

News

Bonnieville woman’s heart enlarged after recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
42-year-old Bridgette Prioletti contracted COVID-19 in late May. Prioletti says she had all the classic symptoms and told 13 News that she would equate the expereince to the feeling of being hit by a truck. But when Prioletti experienced chest pain she thought it was only her anxiety, until doctors told her about her heart.

News

Glasgow Independent Schools delay start of in-person classes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Students will still start school on August 25.