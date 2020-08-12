Advertisement

Infield to be closed, no general admission tickets for Kentucky Derby 146

Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – There will be no general admission and no crowds in the infield during the 146th Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs made the announcement Wednesday and said fans would be limited to 14% of the total capacity from 2015, when a record crowd of 170,513 attended the Derby.

Less than 23,000 fans are expected to attend the event on Sept. 5, according to Churchill Downs.

Initially, Churchill Downs planned to have general admission for the infield. Due to the updated plan, prepurchased general admission tickets will be refunded.

In addition to the closure of the infield, standing room only and walk around tickets will not be offered. Churchill Downs said outdoor ticket holders will be seated in a new comparable location.

Temperature checks, medical questionnaires, physical distancing and mandatory face coverings will be required upon entrance and while moving around Churchill Downs. According to track officials, each guest will receive a courtesy Healthy at the Track bag, which will include a disposable mask, a pocket-sized hand sanitizer and a personal stylus for non-contact self-service wagering.

