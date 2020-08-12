Advertisement

Kentucky Catholic schools to resume in-person instruction

The Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Owensboro has made the decision to continue their plan to re-open at some point during the month of August.
The Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Owensboro has made the decision to continue their plan to re-open at some point during the month of August.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Owensboro has made the decision to continue their plan to re-open all of their 17 schools at some point during the month of August.  This plan includes in-person instruction for all students, five days a week.

The Catholic Schools Office said it respects and appreciates Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to begin the 2020-2021 school year with non-traditional instruction until September 28, but the decision was made after consultation with diocesan administration.

“We have created very strict protocols, established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the Kentucky Department of Education, and our local health departments, that we believe will make our students ‘low risk’ for the spread of the coronavirus,” said David Kessler, Superintendent of the Catholic Schools Office for the diocese.  “Every Catholic school across the diocese will observe physical distancing and mask requirements and have created plans for guiding hallway traffic flow and eating meals.  Our school leadership has been working diligently to develop the proper safety protocols that are needed to fit each specific school’s needs since the inception of this virus in March.”

“We understand the hard decisions that our public school partners have to make in these uncertain times,” said Kessler.  “We believe that the significantly fewer number of students that we have enrolled in our Catholic schools makes this situation much more manageable for us in regards to physical distancing guidelines. Our administration, principals, and teachers believe we are prepared to provide a safe, educational environment for the students we serve.”

On Monday, Gov. Beshear recommended Kentucky schools wait to begin in-person classes until September 28. The governor said it didn’t make sense to go to classes for a couple of days and then have to cancel it because of infections. He said holding in-person classes while Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases were at a peak instead of a decline “is something that would defy logic.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GRDHD reports 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 4

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

News

Statement regarding Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s meeting with the family of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The attorney general's office says the investigation is ongoing.

News

Infield to be closed, no general admission tickets for Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Jackson
There will be no general admission and no crowds in the infield during the 146th Kentucky Derby.

News

A domestic complaint in Glasgow ends with two arrested on drug and firearm charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A domestic complaint in Glasgow ends with two arrested on drug and firearm charges

Latest News

Weather

Areas of fog, then scattered afternoon storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening with a stationary front to our north not moving.

News

Good News: Wave to Dave Event

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News: Wave to Dave Event

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
A dry morning, but the afternoon could see some scattered showers and storms.

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 4,135 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 4,135 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District.

News

Bonnieville woman’s heart enlarged after recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
42-year-old Bridgette Prioletti contracted COVID-19 in late May. Prioletti says she had all the classic symptoms and told 13 News that she would equate the expereince to the feeling of being hit by a truck. But when Prioletti experienced chest pain she thought it was only her anxiety, until doctors told her about her heart.

News

Glasgow Independent Schools delay start of in-person classes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Students will still start school on August 25.