Local nursing home residents ‘go fishing’ on patio of facility

By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, residents at Creekwood Place Nursing and Rehabilitation center got the chance to ‘go fishing’ on the patio of the facility.

”We brought the residents out there and they just couldn’t believe it!” Tammy Tinsley said. Tinsley is the activities director at the nursing and rehab center and organized the event.

She was able to get some materials from Tractor Supply, along with fish from a local pay lake.

“You have to think a little bit outside of the box,” Tinsley said.

The residence used “no harm hooks” and nightcrawlers to catch the fish. Pictures from the event have gone viral on Facebook.

Posted by Creekwood Place Nursing & Rehabilitation on Sunday, August 9, 2020

The activity was so successful, Tinsley said they are now working on getting an actual fishpond on the property.

”We have really started thinking about how much it would cost to put a real fishing pond on our property and make it handicap accessible,” Tinsley explained.

After all of the excitement, the fish were re-homed to a pond. On Friday, Creekwood Place is having a petting zoo for its residents.

