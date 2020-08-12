Advertisement

One man is arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force

John Houchens, 33 of Bowling Green arrested on drug charges.
John Houchens, 33 of Bowling Green arrested on drug charges.(Warren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, an investigation by the Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force, with assistance from Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team has led to the arrest of 33-year-old John Houchens of 304 Glen Lily Street in Bowling Green.

The arrest followed an investigation, surveillance, and two covert drug purchases over the last 15 days.

Law enforcement seized over 2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and $765 in cash.

Houchens was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Meth) (3 Counts).

Houchens, was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Additional charges are likely.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms a total of 4,198 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 4,198 cases of COVID-19 in the district, Warren County reported 23 new cases.

News

Local nursing home residents ‘go fishing’ on patio of facility

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
The residence used “no harm hooks” and night crawlers to catch the fish.

Nursing home residents 'go fishing'

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Potter Children’s home opens, will support single-parent families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Potter children’s home hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

News

Superintendent Gary Fields releases statement about upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
"Our district will plan to hold a Special Board of Education meeting on Friday afternoon. "

Latest News

News

Three joining WKU’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Three joining WKU’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni

News

BGPD Investigate Home Invasion Robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

SoKY Ice rink cancelled for 2020-2021 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
They say to successfully comply with CDC guidelines, SoKY Ice Rink would have to drastically decrease guest capacity to enforce social distancing and increase staffing to observe disinfectant requirements for all communal surfaces.

News

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from a Bowling Green home and business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
A stolen safe contained a large antique jewelry collection consisting of hundreds of pieces valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

News

Gov. Beshear reports single-day highest total of 1,163 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on Kentucky’s battle with COVID-19.