One man is arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, an investigation by the Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force, with assistance from Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team has led to the arrest of 33-year-old John Houchens of 304 Glen Lily Street in Bowling Green.

The arrest followed an investigation, surveillance, and two covert drug purchases over the last 15 days.

Law enforcement seized over 2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and $765 in cash.

Houchens was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Meth) (3 Counts).

Houchens, was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Additional charges are likely.

