Potter Children’s home opens, will support single-parent families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Potter children’s home hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The ceremony celebrated the opening of row house a new quadplex apartment building to expand the housing for spark, (single parent alliance for raising kids) program. This program allows an existing family to stay together providing a place to stay and necessities. Through this program, the hope is that many lives will be changed.

“So these three individuals and the ones who follow them move in here will have a great mentor, maybe they didn’t have and that is why they are in this situation. Their children will have a structured life, a good place to live, and people that love them and people that want to make sure they have a good future,” said Bret Guthrie, U.S. Representative.

“The impact that it will have can not be overstated to have this beautiful facility where parents can raise their children but also have the support of house parents who live there to give them rides and give them relief when they just need a little bit of time off from the difficult world of parenting is tremendous and I am so glad that the rows made the gift so that this can be built,” said Patti Minter, Representative.

The hope is to have more of these apartments and programs in the future.

