SoKY Ice rink cancelled for 2020-2021 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SoKY Ice Rink has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020-2021 ice skating season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They say to successfully comply with CDC guidelines, SoKY Ice Rink would have to drastically decrease guest capacity to enforce social distancing and increase staffing to observe disinfectant requirements for all communal surfaces.

“SoKY Ice Rink has been a great addition downtown Bowling Green during the holiday season for the last four years, and while we were looking forward to another year of frozen fun, the reality is that we have to make some hard choices to take care of our citizens,” says Judge Executive Mike Buchanon. “After reviewing what it would take to make the ice rink a safe place during the pandemic, we realized there is no plausible solution to keep the spirit of the season and also enforce all of the CDC guidelines.”

Warren County Public Works Assistant Director Nikki Koller says, “The SoKY Ice Rink takes an immense amount of planning for all involved on our team, and as we look into the next three to four months, the uncertainty of the pandemic makes it impossible to solidify contracts, plan events, and prepare staff. Unfortunately, that means we had to make the choice to cancel the season. We look forward to coming back strong in Winter 2021.”

