Statement regarding Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s meeting with the family of Breonna Taylor

Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News
Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News(WAVE 3 News)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO/WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the family of Breonna Taylor. Following the meeting, the Attorney General’s spokeswoman, Elizabeth Kuhn, released the following statement:

“Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family’s attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization. The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth.”

Just before noon Wednesday, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, shared a statement with WAVE 3 News:

“I’m glad the attorney general asked for this meeting. He actually seemed sincere and genuine, which I appreciated. We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna. We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter. The attorney general committed to getting us the truth. We’re going to hold him up to that commitment. At the end of the day, we have to (sic) bridge the community and the police. That starts with the truth and justice. And we have to make real changes to keep this from happening to anyone else. The attorney general didn’t say which direction he’s pointing to, and I could be wrong, but after meeting him today I’m more confident that the truth will come out and that justice will be served.”

