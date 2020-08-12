Superintendent Gary Fields releases statement about upcoming school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Superintendent for the Bowling Green Independent School District released the following statement on August 12th concerning the upcoming school year.

“Throughout the day today, and as we enter into the late afternoon, I am continuing to have conversations with various stakeholders with a broad range of opinions on going to school this month. Along with several emails and phone calls from community members, our School Board Chair Jane Wilson and I have also spoken with Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown, Dr. Connie White from the Department of Public Health, and Lu Young, chairperson of the Kentucky Board of Education. We are still working to evaluate all options available to our community.

I would like to have more conversations with our principals, school leaders, and the local coronavirus workgroup. Our district will plan to hold a Special Board of Education meeting on Friday afternoon.

I understand that everyone is anxious to have a decision and make plans for the school year. We are working to meet the needs of our students and will let you know as soon as we can.

Superintendent Gary Fields”

