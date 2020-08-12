Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports single-day highest total of 1,163 COVID-19 cases

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on Kentucky’s battle with COVID-19.

Beshear reported the single day highest amount of COVID-19 cases at 1,163 bringing the total to 36,945.

Among the counties with the highest cases was Warren with 34.

“Warren continues to have a significant number of cases,” said Beshear. “In the weekly report that the White House sends us they are they are the number two hot spot that they repeatedly list. They are named on almost every page. It’s a huge concern to us and hopefully to those in that county.”

The governor reported seven additional deaths related to the virus raising the death toll to 790. A 71-year-old man from Barren County was listed among the reported deaths.

Kentucky COVID Facts 8-12-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 8-12-2020

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear provides an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

