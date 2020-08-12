Advertisement

WATCH - Unsettled Conditions Continue!

Scattered storm chances roll on into week's end
Scattered storm chances roll on into week's end(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thunderstorms POUNDED Bowling Green today, dumping over an inch of rain on parts of the city with upwards of 2″ for some! The atmosphere stays juiced up into Thursday, which means more scattered showers and thunderstorms are a good bet.

A slow-moving low pressure system will promote more shower and storm development over the next several days. Just as we saw Wednesday, more locally heavy rainfall is possible with slow-moving storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s each day through Saturday.

All signs are that by early next week, a shot of cooler and MUCH drier air takes over! This puts an end to the daily rain chances and sends high temperatures down into the low 80s with lows dipping all the way to near 60 by Tuesday night. Some overnight readings as cool as the 50s look possible!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. High 87, Low 70, winds NE-5

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 83, Low 68, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. High 88, Low 69, winds NW-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 88

Wednesday’s Low: 72

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 108 (1881)

Record Low: 50 (1890)

Today’s Precip: 1.48″

Monthly Precip: 2.13″ (+1.18″)

Yearly Precip: 39.43″ (+8.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 36)

Pollen: Mod (6.8 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Areas of fog, then scattered afternoon storms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening with a stationary front to our north not moving.

Forecast

WATCH - Humid Air Hangs Around!

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Scattered storm chances picking back up

Weather

Isolated showers or storms possible today

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The August heat, humidity and storm chances are in full swing!

Forecast

WATCH - Stuck in the Steam!

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Very humid and unsettled in the days ahead!

Latest News

Weather

Scattered storms for some to start the week

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Some see sun and clouds while others will see scattered storms today!

Weather

Scattered Storms To Start The Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Make sure to have an umbrella handy for some of the scattered storms we will see Monday.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into The Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Rain Chances Return In The 7 Day Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
After several days of dry weather, we welcome back the chance for rain. Best chances for widespread activity look to be here by midweek.

Forecast

WATCH - Heat and Humidity Returning!

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
The 90s make their return!

Weather

Temps on the rise for the weekend, humidity not far behind!

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine for the end of the week. But skies will see clouds and storms in the coming days!