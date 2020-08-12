WATCH - Unsettled Conditions Continue!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thunderstorms POUNDED Bowling Green today, dumping over an inch of rain on parts of the city with upwards of 2″ for some! The atmosphere stays juiced up into Thursday, which means more scattered showers and thunderstorms are a good bet.

A slow-moving low pressure system will promote more shower and storm development over the next several days. Just as we saw Wednesday, more locally heavy rainfall is possible with slow-moving storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s each day through Saturday.

All signs are that by early next week, a shot of cooler and MUCH drier air takes over! This puts an end to the daily rain chances and sends high temperatures down into the low 80s with lows dipping all the way to near 60 by Tuesday night. Some overnight readings as cool as the 50s look possible!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. High 87, Low 70, winds NE-5

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 83, Low 68, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. High 88, Low 69, winds NW-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 88

Wednesday’s Low: 72

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 108 (1881)

Record Low: 50 (1890)

Today’s Precip: 1.48″

Monthly Precip: 2.13″ (+1.18″)

Yearly Precip: 39.43″ (+8.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 36)

Pollen: Mod (6.8 for Grass)

Mold: Low

