A Warren County man is arrested on several drug charges during a traffic stop Wednesday
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, a Warren County man is arrested on several drug charges during a traffic stop on 10th Ave. in Bowling Green.
Brandon Dewayne Martin, 39, has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Meth)
- Trafficking in Marijuana, Less than 8 oz.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Disregarding a Stop Sign
- Excessive Window Tint
- Failure to Wear Seat Belts
Martin is accused of trafficking in crystal methamphetamine.
During the arrest, law enforcement seized 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Mexican Meth), 2 THC Vape Cartridges, Scales, Narcan and $1,585 in cash.
Martin was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
Additional charges are likely, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.