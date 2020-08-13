Advertisement

A Warren County man is arrested on several drug charges during a traffic stop Wednesday

Brandon Martin, 39, of Bowling Green. Arrested on multiple drug charges.
Brandon Martin, 39, of Bowling Green. Arrested on multiple drug charges.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, a Warren County man is arrested on several drug charges during a traffic stop on 10th Ave. in Bowling Green.

Brandon Dewayne Martin, 39, has been charged with the following:

  1. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Meth)
  2. Trafficking in Marijuana, Less than 8 oz.
  3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  4. Disregarding a Stop Sign
  5. Excessive Window Tint
  6. Failure to Wear Seat Belts

Martin is accused of trafficking in crystal methamphetamine.

During the arrest, law enforcement seized 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Mexican Meth), 2 THC Vape Cartridges, Scales, Narcan and $1,585 in cash.

Martin was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Additional charges are likely, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

