Barren County, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools vote to resume in-person and virtual classes on August 24. Giving parents the decision to decide.

The vote was unanimous.** — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) August 13, 2020

“Governor Beshear could issue an executive order that could shutdown Barren County Schools if so, we will comply,” said Barren County Superintendent, Bo Matthews.

