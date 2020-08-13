Congressman Brett Guthrie tours National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie toured the National Corvette Museum Wednesday evening. During his visit he fielded a variety of questions regarding our economy, schools reopening and also a second stimulus.

REPORTER: “President Trump issued some executive orders just a couple of days ago. One thing that wasn’t touched, however, was another stimulus payment. If and when could Americans expect another direct payment?”

GUTHRIE: “Well, I’m not sure there’s going to be another direct payment like it was before, you know, 1200 dollars to every adult, it was quite a substantial amount of money that our kids and grand kids are going to have to pay back. What I would like to see in terms of stimulus money; we invest in infrastructure, we invest in repairs we need on our interstates and our highways, I think Congress should address it. And as I would call Nancy Pelosi to sit down with the president, work out a bill that can pass the House pass the Senate, and the President will sign and she’s focusing on a $3 trillion stimulus bill. We’ve already spent $3 trillion, our federal budgets just under $3 trillion overall, so it’s almost double that.”

REPORTER: “Would you support students going to in person classes before the 28th?”

GUTHRIE: “Well, that’s a state and local decision. I don’t think the federal government should force schools to decide. Our country’s too big, too diverse. Having said that I am a citizen of Warren County, so I can kind of make a comment as a citizen. I trust our school board, our local superintendent. I believe you can set things up that are safe, and give parents the option of having their kids go there or not go there.”

REPORTER: What are your thoughts on Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick?

GUTHRIE: “I don’t really know her that. I think it’s interesting. I think that it it certainly reinforces that the Democratic Party’s moved left. You know, she comes from California. So you can look at her the things that she’s saying the things she talked about during the campaign. So I think that’s pretty clear where they want to move the Democratic Party to and I think the American people want to have to decide, do we own a country that moves far to the left, or do we want to try to get back to the economy had before the Coronavirus hit. And I think we do that with Republicans in control of Congress.”

REPORTER: What are your thoughts on a national mask mandate?

GUTHRIE: “I think it’s like with schools. I think local communities, governors can make the decision.”

As for that second stimulus payment, it appears we could be waiting a little more time until both sides come to a negotiation. In regards to Guthrie’s comments about schools reopening for in-person instruction before September 28, we may soon know the answer in the days to come.

