Crime Stoppers: University Liquors Robbery

Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers Contact Info(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police are investigating a robbery that took place at 7:16 p.m. on July 17, 2020 at University Liquors on Adams Street. They say when they got there, they were told a witness saw a black male wearing a white shirt ordering an employee to empty the register.

The employee said while retrieving a bottle of liquor for the robber, the robber pressed a gun against the employee’s back and demanded cash. After the employee retrieved the cash to give to him, the thief took other items belonging to the store and left.

A witness saw the thief get into what is believed to be a black four-door Ford. He is described as being heavy set; in his late 30′s to early 40′s. Surveillance in the area provided an image of the suspected vehicle.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

