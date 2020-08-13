Dense morning fog, then more scattered showers and storms!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another muggy day as the humidity has allowed fog to develop this morning and also bring showers and storms this afternoon!

Areas of dense morning fog have developed after yesterday’s heavy rainfall has kept plenty of moisture near the surface. This available moisture will also allow more scattered showers and storms to develop later this morning and afternoon. Some storms could contain very heavy rainfall and strong winds. When it isn’t foggy or storming, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy with high humidity. Temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s!

Numerous showers and storms are expected on Friday with temperatures only in the mid-to-lower 80s with more cloud cover and humidity. Things begin to change as we head into the weekend as storm chances decrease some, but temps will stay in the mid 80s both days. Next week, lower humidity moves in as temperatures will be 5-15 degrees below average! Expect another taste of fall, similar to last week, for the majority of next week!

Fog, showers and storms will complete our order for Thursday. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Dense morning fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 70. Winds NE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 83. Low 68. Winds N at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 86. Low 67. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 110 (1881)

Record Low Today: 50 (1964)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen: Moderate (6.7 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.52″

Monthly Precip: 2.17″ (+0.99″)

Yearly Precip: 39.47″ (+8.06″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.