Advertisement

Dense morning fog, then more scattered showers and storms!

Humidity still sticks with us!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another muggy day as the humidity has allowed fog to develop this morning and also bring showers and storms this afternoon!

Areas of dense morning fog have developed after yesterday’s heavy rainfall has kept plenty of moisture near the surface. This available moisture will also allow more scattered showers and storms to develop later this morning and afternoon. Some storms could contain very heavy rainfall and strong winds. When it isn’t foggy or storming, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy with high humidity. Temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s!

Numerous showers and storms are expected on Friday with temperatures only in the mid-to-lower 80s with more cloud cover and humidity. Things begin to change as we head into the weekend as storm chances decrease some, but temps will stay in the mid 80s both days. Next week, lower humidity moves in as temperatures will be 5-15 degrees below average! Expect another taste of fall, similar to last week, for the majority of next week!

Fog, showers and storms will complete our order for Thursday.
Fog, showers and storms will complete our order for Thursday.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Dense morning fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 70. Winds NE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 83. Low 68. Winds N at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 86. Low 67. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 110 (1881)

Record Low Today: 50 (1964)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen: Moderate (6.7 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.52″

Monthly Precip: 2.17″ (+0.99″)

Yearly Precip: 39.47″ (+8.06″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Areas of fog, then scattered afternoon storms

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening with a stationary front to our north not moving.

Weather

Isolated showers or storms possible today

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The August heat, humidity and storm chances are in full swing!

Weather

Scattered storms for some to start the week

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Some see sun and clouds while others will see scattered storms today!

Weather

Scattered Storms To Start The Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Make sure to have an umbrella handy for some of the scattered storms we will see Monday.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into The Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Rain Chances Return In The 7 Day Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
After several days of dry weather, we welcome back the chance for rain. Best chances for widespread activity look to be here by midweek.

Weather

Temps on the rise for the weekend, humidity not far behind!

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine for the end of the week. But skies will see clouds and storms in the coming days!

Weather

Another comfortable day on tap in southern Kentucky!

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The taste of autumn will come to an end after tomorrow morning as summertime heat and humidity will move back into the region.

Weather

Warming Up As We End The Week

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
As we round out this week we will watch the heat start to rise especially this weekend when the heat and humidity get quite toasty.

Weather

A Picture Perfect Evening

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A great night to head outdoors for a walk or for evening grilling out!