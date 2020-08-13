General Motors voluntarily recalls certain 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - General Motors has decided to voluntarily recall certain 2020 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles because they fail to conform to certain Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) related to the interior trunk release.

These vehicles are designed to enter a low-power “sleep mode” ten minutes after powering off. The trunk lid release button located inside the front trunk compartment may not function while the vehicle is in this sleep mode, as required by FMVSS 401.

GM will update the software in the vehicles’ Body Control Module (BCM) to lower the voltage required to wake the vehicle from the low-power “sleep” mode. This will allow the interior trunk release button to function while the vehicle is in that mode.

Owners who have accepted applicable terms and conditions will have the opportunity to accept these software changes using wireless over-the-air (OTA) technology without having to bring their vehicle to a dealership.

Alternatively, owners may schedule to have the updates performed at a GM dealer.

