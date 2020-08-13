Advertisement

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission votes to sue state

An exasperated Beshear called commission’s vote to sue “silly."
An exasperated Beshear called commission's vote to sue "silly."
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The board that oversees the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has voted to sue Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration in an effort to keep the agency’s current commissioner. News outlets reported the vote Wednesday by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission comes amid a dispute between the panel and the administration on the contract extension of Commissioner Rich Storm, who was hired in January 2019. The commission voted earlier this year to extend Storm’s contract for two years, but the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet only offered a one-year extension, which he declined. An exasperated Beshear called commission’s vote to sue “silly.”

