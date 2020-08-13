Advertisement

Kentucky governor defends urging delay for in-person classes

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he wants to spare Kentucky from the risks of reopening schools too soon amid a pandemic as he defended urging districts to delay resuming in-person classes. To make his point, the governor pointed to a Georgia school district that has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

On Monday, Beshear recommended that schools wait until Sept. 28 to resume in-person classes. Not all schools are planning to follow the governor’s guidance. News outlets report that Catholic schools in Kentucky have signaled they will start face-to-face instruction next week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

General Motors voluntarily recalls certain 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
Owners who have accepted applicable terms and conditions will have the opportunity to accept these software changes using wireless over-the-air (OTA) technology without having to bring their vehicle to a dealership.

News

McConnell remarks on state aid land with thud with governor

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has referred to additional federal aid to cash-strapped states as a “slush fund.”

News

WATCH - AM Fog, PM Storms

Updated: 47 minutes ago
More moisture for southern Kentucky over the next couple of days!

News

Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

Latest News

News

Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

Good News

Good News: Russellville nursing home residents go fishing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Good News: Russellville nursing home residents go fishing

Weather

Dense morning fog, then more scattered showers and storms!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking humidity, fog and storms in the forecast!

News

Congressman Brett Guthrie tours National Corvette Museum

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Congressman Brett Guthrie toured the National Corvette Museum Wednesday evening. During his visit he fielded a variety of questions regarding our economy, schools reopening and also a second stimulus.

News

Crime Stoppers: University Liquors Robbery

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Bowling Green Police are investigating a robbery that took place at 7:16 p.m. on July 17, 2020 at University Liquors on Adams Street.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms a total of 4,198 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 4,198 cases of COVID-19 in the district, Warren County reported 23 new cases.