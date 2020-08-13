Advertisement

McConnell remarks on state aid land with thud with governor

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters during a news conference following a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters during a news conference following a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has referred to additional federal aid to cash-strapped states as a “slush fund.”

The comments landed with a thud with his home-state governor. In a Senate speech Wednesday, McConnell accused top congressional Democrats of blocking action on a new coronavirus relief package unless their demands are met. He says those conditions include states getting what he called “a trillion-dollar slush fund to cover budget problems from long before the pandemic.”

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says those remarks were unfortunate. He says the assistance is vital for states, regardless of their political leanings.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

General Motors voluntarily recalls certain 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
Owners who have accepted applicable terms and conditions will have the opportunity to accept these software changes using wireless over-the-air (OTA) technology without having to bring their vehicle to a dealership.

News

Kentucky governor defends urging delay for in-person classes

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andy Beshear says he wants to spare Kentucky from the risks of reopening schools too soon amid a pandemic as he defended urging districts to delay resuming in-person classes.

News

WATCH - AM Fog, PM Storms

Updated: 47 minutes ago
More moisture for southern Kentucky over the next couple of days!

News

Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

Latest News

News

Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

Good News

Good News: Russellville nursing home residents go fishing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Good News: Russellville nursing home residents go fishing

Weather

Dense morning fog, then more scattered showers and storms!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking humidity, fog and storms in the forecast!

News

Congressman Brett Guthrie tours National Corvette Museum

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Congressman Brett Guthrie toured the National Corvette Museum Wednesday evening. During his visit he fielded a variety of questions regarding our economy, schools reopening and also a second stimulus.

News

Crime Stoppers: University Liquors Robbery

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Bowling Green Police are investigating a robbery that took place at 7:16 p.m. on July 17, 2020 at University Liquors on Adams Street.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms a total of 4,198 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 4,198 cases of COVID-19 in the district, Warren County reported 23 new cases.