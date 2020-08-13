McConnell remarks on state aid land with thud with governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has referred to additional federal aid to cash-strapped states as a “slush fund.”

The comments landed with a thud with his home-state governor. In a Senate speech Wednesday, McConnell accused top congressional Democrats of blocking action on a new coronavirus relief package unless their demands are met. He says those conditions include states getting what he called “a trillion-dollar slush fund to cover budget problems from long before the pandemic.”

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says those remarks were unfortunate. He says the assistance is vital for states, regardless of their political leanings.

