NCAA cancels fall championships as major football moves forward

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks during a news conference at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events _ a move that does not affect major college football _ because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, but it has been clear this was coming. Emmert said the NCAA will try to stage the fall sports championships in the winter and spring. Last week the NCAA Board of Governors said championship events in a sport would be canceled if fewer than 50% of the teams competing in that sports played a regular season.

