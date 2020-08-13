Advertisement

Spreading positivity with cardio drumming

Motivate
Motivate(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We all know 2020 has been confusing and unpredictable time. Entrepreneur Shar Embry is giving back to her community in a creative way and helping spread positively during these unpredictable times.

With all the stress of today, many people are looking to find positive outlets to release the tension.

Embry is the owner of Motivate Nutrition and Inspire Nutrition. Through social distance cardio drumming, she’s not only helping people get in shape, but she’s spreading positively in a time when it is needed most.

Posted by Motivate Nutrition on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

“With as much negativity that is going on around the world if I can provide some positive class to just keep people in their right minds and save them from going into depression or low self-esteem or just being stressed out about kids or school I am definitely going to continue having the classes,” said Embry.

Embry is also a motivational speaker ending all her classes will a motivational speech. For motivation during these times find her on Facebook at “Kill the day”

