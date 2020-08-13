St. Joseph School preparing for August 24 start date

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, St. Joseph School in Bowling Green announced they are starting school in-person on August 24. The decision was made by the Diocese of Owensboro.

“And they all unanimously decided to go back to in-person face to face instruction at our scheduled date, and our scheduled date as of now is August 24-th,” Rodney Schwartz, the principal of the school, explained.

Students also have the option to learn virtually at home. Schwartz said about six percent of students enrolled have chosen that option.

For those choosing to learn in-person, the first day will look a lot different.

”Students will have their temperatures checked upon arrival before they enter the building each day,” Schwartz explained.

The school is making other sacrifices such as canceling their morning assemblies and requiring students to wear a mask.

“We’ve made all types of safety precautions,” Schwartz said.

Although preparing has posed a challenge, the principal feels the school is well-prepared for the day students enter the building.

“We’ve had a lot of time to prepare,” he said.

Schwartz also mentioned the school already has smaller class sizes, which helps make room for social distancing.

