Student information on getting tested for COVID-19 at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

When students return to WKU’s campus for the fall semester, they need to know what to do if they feel they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Amy Bingham has details on exactly how to navigate WKU Health Services in this week’s View from the Hill.

“Free COVID-19 testing will be offered here at Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU. In order to keep contact to a minimum, you’re asked to call this number for curbside check-in and then wait in the parking lot until they are ready for you to come in. "

“We have designated this side as our sick side…”

“We have two entrances. We have one for well people, who come in for checkups, who come in for vaccinations, whatever else like that and women’s health and then we have this entrance right here which is for sick people.”

Both the sick entrance and the well entrance will involve getting your temperature taken and answering a series of questions.

“Have you had any cough (no), fever (no), shortness of breath (no)?”

If a COVID test or antibodies test is what you’re seeking, Graves Gilbert CEO Chris Thorn says the results usually come back between 48 and 72 hours.

In just a few weeks, he says they should have another new test that gets results much quicker.

“The avid rapid test that everyone is talking about that you can get a quick turnaround time. The accuracy isn’t nearly as good as the PCR test.”

WKU and Graves Gilbert Clinic worked together to reconfigure the space to accommodate the global pandemic and from a staffing standpoint, they are ready to be flexible.

“We’ve staffed this to be kind of like an accordion, if there’s a lot of students in need we can add more resources and when it’s quieter we, just like an accordion, play in and out.”

Thorn is encouraging the campus community to adhere to the guidelines but calls COVID-19 an opportunistic disease.

“Right now, the disease, primarily from a hospitalization standpoint, it preys on people who have multiple problems, if you’re a smoker, diabetic.”

“You stay away, six feet away, you wear a mask, you wash your hands, it’s gonna be very unlikely that you’re gonna get sick.”

“Thorn is encouraging the use of telehealth visits as much as possible to keep exposure to a minimum. He also suggests students take a picture of their insurance card on their phone so it will be readily available.

With this week’s View from the Hill, I’m Amy Bingham.”

For the latest information on WKU’s reopening plan, log onto www.wku.edu/healthyonthehill.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.