Warren County Drug Task Force arrest man on drug charges
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On August 12, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force arrested John B. Houchens, who was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree.
Officials say the arrest followed an investigation, surveillance, and two covert drug purchases over the last 15 days.
2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and $765 in cash were seized during the arrest.
Houchens was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
A mugshot was not available.
