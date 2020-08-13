Advertisement

Warren County Drug Task Force arrest man on drug charges

By Harrison Valk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On August 12, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force arrested John B. Houchens, who was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree.

Officials say the arrest followed an investigation, surveillance, and two covert drug purchases over the last 15 days.

2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and $765 in cash were seized during the arrest.

Houchens was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

A mugshot was not available.

