WATCH - A Stormy Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a familiar pattern: Early day sunshine plus high humidity touching off scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. This pattern continues into our Friday, but there is a BIG change showing up in our weather pattern!

Friday will feature more showers and storms, some with locally heavy rainfall. These will diminish Friday evening. On Saturday, a few widely scattered showers and storms remain possible with an isolated thundershower chance Sunday. By late weekend, a cold front sweeps through, signaling a pattern change for early next week. Much cooler, drier air takes over, with beautiful conditions Monday through Thursday! Highs will only be in the low 80s with cool overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s by mid-week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 83, Low 68, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. High 86, Low 67, winds NW-7

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d T/Shower Possible. High 87, Low 65, winds NW-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 89

Thursday’s Low: 74

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 110 (1881)

Record Low: 50 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (+1.28″)

Yearly Precip: 39.50″ (+7.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 36)

Pollen: Mod (6.8 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.