Advertisement

WATCH - A Stormy Friday

By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a familiar pattern: Early day sunshine plus high humidity touching off scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. This pattern continues into our Friday, but there is a BIG change showing up in our weather pattern!

Friday will feature more showers and storms, some with locally heavy rainfall. These will diminish Friday evening. On Saturday, a few widely scattered showers and storms remain possible with an isolated thundershower chance Sunday. By late weekend, a cold front sweeps through, signaling a pattern change for early next week. Much cooler, drier air takes over, with beautiful conditions Monday through Thursday! Highs will only be in the low 80s with cool overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s by mid-week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 83, Low 68, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. High 86, Low 67, winds NW-7

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d T/Shower Possible. High 87, Low 65, winds NW-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 89

Thursday’s Low: 74

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 110 (1881)

Record Low: 50 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (+1.28″)

Yearly Precip: 39.50″ (+7.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 36)

Pollen: Mod (6.8 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking humidity, fog and storms in the forecast!

Forecast

WATCH - Unsettled Conditions Continue!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shane Holinde
Scattered storm chances continue through week's end

Weather

Areas of fog, then scattered afternoon storms

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening with a stationary front to our north not moving.

Forecast

WATCH - Humid Air Hangs Around!

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Scattered storm chances picking back up

Latest News

Weather

Isolated showers or storms possible today

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The August heat, humidity and storm chances are in full swing!

Forecast

WATCH - Stuck in the Steam!

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Very humid and unsettled in the days ahead!

Weather

Scattered storms for some to start the week

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Some see sun and clouds while others will see scattered storms today!

Weather

Scattered Storms To Start The Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Make sure to have an umbrella handy for some of the scattered storms we will see Monday.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into The Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Rain Chances Return In The 7 Day Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
After several days of dry weather, we welcome back the chance for rain. Best chances for widespread activity look to be here by midweek.