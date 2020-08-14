BGISD announces reopening plans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On August 14th, the Bowling Green Board of Education voted to affirm Superintendent Field’s recommendation to return to school beginning August 24th with in-person instruction through the purple and gold hybrid plan, as well as students beginning online through the BGISD Virtual Academy.

New on August 14th:

The Purple & Gold Schedule will begin August 24th and continue through October 2nd.

Beginning the week of September 8th, Fridays will alternate as school days for purple & gold students (updated calendar linked below).

BGISD Virtual Academy Registration has been reopened for families that would like to change their preferred method of instruction. The deadline for changing from in-person to online instruction will be MONDAY, AUGUST 17th at 3:00 p.m.