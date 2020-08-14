Advertisement

BGISD announces reopening plans

(AP)
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On August 14th, the Bowling Green Board of Education voted to affirm Superintendent Field’s recommendation to return to school beginning August 24th with in-person instruction through the purple and gold hybrid plan, as well as students beginning online through the BGISD Virtual Academy.

New on August 14th:

  • The Purple & Gold Schedule will begin August 24th and continue through October 2nd.
  • Beginning the week of September 8th, Fridays will alternate as school days for purple & gold students (updated calendar linked below).
  • BGISD Virtual Academy Registration has been reopened for families that would like to change their preferred method of instruction. The deadline for changing from in-person to online instruction will be MONDAY, AUGUST 17th at 3:00 p.m.
  • Advanced Placement Courses will be added to Virtual Academy as options for Independent Study. During the course of the school year, BGHS AP teachers will occasionally conduct review sessions that students can virtually attend if they are taking the independent study class.

AP Independent Study Now Offered Through Virtual Academy:

BGHS AP teachers will offer study sessions outside the school day throughout the year to support students.

  • AP Biology
  • AP English Language and Composition
  • AP English Literature and Composition
  • AP Human Geography
  • AP Psychology
  • AP Statistics
  • AP US History
  • AP World History: Modern

Additional Links:

