Advertisement

Friends and family gather for funeral for 5-year-old Wilson boy shot and killed

By Dave Jordan and Amber Lake
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A five-year-old boy who was shot to death last weekend in Wilson was laid to rest Thursday night.

The funeral took place at Shingleton Funeral Home for Cannon Hinnant.

Dozens of cars rolled in and tons of people filled up the funeral home remembering young Cannon, a life taken too soon.

Cannon’s Dad Austin says, “And I just scooped him up in my arms and held him and held him and screamed, ‘somebody please help me save my son! Help me save my son, please!’”

Austin says his life is forever changed. “They can’t imagine what it’s like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head and his blood is running down your arms.”

Wilson Police have charged 25-year-old Darius Sessoms with first-degree murder for Cannon’s death.

Thursday night a community came together to support the family and remember Cannon.

Family friend Lisa Howard said, “I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for them. It was just senseless to have to go and lay a five-year-old child to rest that had the rest of his life to live.”

Another person at the funeral, Christopher Joseph said, “It’s sad that a little boy that’s five-years-old can be taken away from his family. I have a four-year-old little girl and I just can’t imagine.”

Joseph and his wife made shirts for the family and donated some of the proceeds to them too.

He said this world is dark, and people do bad things. “I just hope they don’t take it out of proportion and make it all about a race thing. In my eyes, I believe there’s good people and bad people. I hope it awakens everybody to be more alert.”

Another person who attended said she didn’t know the family, but knew she had to bring her family to the funeral. “I have three children but my middle child has just been crying and crying over the loss of Cannon and his death that was just needless and pointless because he was just a five-year-old child”

Police say Sessoms shot Cannon on Archers Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday but have not provided other details.

GoFundMe for Cannon Hinnant

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Good News: Chaney's Dairy Barn Corn Maze showing appreciation to essential workers including doctors and nurses, police officers, and farmers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Good News: Chaney's Dairy Barn Corn Maze showing appreciation to essential workers including doctors and nurses, police officers, and farmers

News

WATCH - Another day of scattered showers and storms!

Updated: 3 hours ago
More scattered showers and storms for Friday.

Weather

More scattered showers and storms to end the week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms once again for today across southern Kentucky!

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 4,268 total cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 4,268 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, Warren County reports 29 new cases

News

St. Joseph School preparing for August 24 start date

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The decision was made by the Diocese of Owensboro.

Latest News

News

Spreading positivity with cardio drumming

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
We all know 2020 has been confusing and unpredictable time. Entrepreneur Shar Embry is giving back to her community in a creative way and helping spread positively during these unpredictable times.

News

New Police Chief on civil unrest, vision for department and personal life

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
New Bowling Green Police Chief, Michael Delaney sat down with 13 News one-on-one to talk about a number of topics

News

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission votes to sue state

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board that oversees the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has voted to sue Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration in an effort to keep the agency’s current commissioner.

News

Gov. Beshear says coronavirus is not under control in Warren County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Thursday afternoon on coronavirus in Kentucky.

News

Jenna Coles makes a cherry tomato caprese salad

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Updated: 21 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms to end the week, but relief is on the way!