GRDHD reports 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 2

OWENSVORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

GRDHD reported 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 10 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, two in Ohio County, and three in Union County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,812.

Thirteeen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

162 (9%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,539 (85%).

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 813 693 9 68 8 Hancock 48 43 0 4 0 Henderson 367 295 1 40 4 McLean 49 41 0 6 1 Ohio 372 331 1 27 9 Union 70 56 1 4 0 Webster 93 80 1 13 1 Total 1,812 1,539 13 162 23

