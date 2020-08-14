Advertisement

GRDHD reports 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 2

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSVORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

GRDHD reported 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 10 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, two in Ohio County, and three in Union County.

  • The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,812.
  • Thirteeen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 162 (9%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,539 (85%).
CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess8136939688
Hancock4843040
Henderson3672951404
McLean4941061
Ohio3723311279
Union7056140
Webster93801131
Total1,8121,5391316223

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 3 hours ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 4,268 total cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 4,268 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, Warren County reports 29 new cases

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

Coronavirus

Debate over nationwide mask mandate continues

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden debate mandating masks nationwide

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Coronavirus

SC woman’s death certificate lists COVID-19, but family says she never had it

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A South Carolina woman is searching for answers as to why her grandmother’s death certificate lists COVID-19 complications as a cause of death, when she says her grandmother was never tested for the virus and never showed any symptoms.