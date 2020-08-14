GRDHD reports 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 2
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWENSVORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.
GRDHD reported 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 10 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, two in Ohio County, and three in Union County.
- The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,812.
- Thirteeen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
- 162 (9%) have required hospitalization.
- There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
- The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,539 (85%).
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|813
|693
|9
|68
|8
|Hancock
|48
|43
|0
|4
|0
|Henderson
|367
|295
|1
|40
|4
|McLean
|49
|41
|0
|6
|1
|Ohio
|372
|331
|1
|27
|9
|Union
|70
|56
|1
|4
|0
|Webster
|93
|80
|1
|13
|1
|Total
|1,812
|1,539
|13
|162
|23
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.