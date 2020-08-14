Advertisement

Hilltoppers to begin practice this weekend

WKU football will once again feature a QB competition this fall.
WKU football will once again feature a QB competition this fall.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football will resume team activities this weekend and begin practices in preparation for the 2020 season, the school announced on Friday.

Fall practice this season will be closed to spectators.

“In order to help ensure the safety of the team, our policy for the foreseeable future is to have nobody outside of Hilltopper players, coaches, and essential staff allowed inside Houchens-Smith Stadium or in the Football Facility at any time.”

Fall camp was originally planned to start on August 5. Players have been taking part in team workouts since student-athletes returned to campus on June 6. The decision to push back fall camp came after it was announced the Hilltoppers regular-season opener against UT-Chattanooga would be moved to a later date. Moving back fall camp also came as a precautionary measure related to the program’s COVID-19 testing.

Conference USA, as of Wednesday, is still moving forward with plans to participate in fall sports this season.

The Tops will have to rework its conference schedule after Old Dominion elected to postpone its fall sports season. WKU was scheduled to play the Monarchs for Homecoming on October 31.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2020 season against Louisville on September 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

