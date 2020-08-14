Metcalfe County School Board votes to resume in-person and virtual classes Aug. 31

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Metcalfe County Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday with the 2020-2021 school year plans on the agenda.

A release from Metcalfe County Schools said board members unanimously approved the Metcalfe County Schools 2020-2021 Reopening Plan. The plan includes a choice of either “In Person” or “At Home” learning models. The plan also states that students and parents should be prepared to transition to all “At Home” learning at any given time.

Superintendent Josh Hurt said, “We worked really hard to put together an opening plan that checks off all of the boxes, and there are three boxes: safety for everybody, a worthwhile student experience, and learning.”

Hurt told the board that more than 1,200 parents/guardians had informed the district of their learning model preference, which is approximately 87% of enrolled students.

School starts on Monday, August 31.

